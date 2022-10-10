MS Dhoni opens up on his 'keen interest' in agriculture during the launch of drone camera named 'Droni'

MS Dhoni

Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, a company that has attempted to offer drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services.

READ: ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City play out draw after a six-goal thriller

It has ventured into the consumer drone market with 'Droni'. According to the company's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022. The event in Chennai also witnessed the launch of a new 'Kisan Drone' that is aimed at the agriculture sector, particularly in spraying applications.

This battery-powered drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day. Speaking at the event, Dhoni recalled that he had taken a keen interest in agriculture during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The cricket star also emphasized on the role of drones for agriculturalists. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, of Garuda Aerospace, said, "Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless and high quality from a tech and builds standpoint.

READ: Australian skipper Aaron Finch becomes fastest to reach 3000 T20I runs in terms of balls

By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone and drone-based solutions".