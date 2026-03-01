FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans

MS Dhoni once revealed his modest goal was to earn just Rs 30 lakh — enough, he felt, to buy a house and a car. But destiny had far bigger plans. From humble beginnings to building a crores empire, Dhoni’s journey remains one of cricket’s most inspiring success stories.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans
MS Dhoni’s initial aspiration, as remembered by Wasim Jaffer, was not centered on fame or immense wealth. It was much more straightforward — and perhaps more indicative of the person he would grow to be. In a memorable story from Dhoni’s early days with India, Jaffer recounted that the former captain expressed a desire to earn merely around Rs 30 lakh to ensure a comfortable life in Ranchi, complete with a house and a car. This memory has resurfaced as a testament to Dhoni’s grounded perspective before fame, accolades, and riches changed his life.

Jaffer started by clarifying that the well-known statement was not directed at him. “No, he didn’t say that to me; he said that to my wife,” Jaffer explained, adding that they would spend time together after his marriage and often engaged in casual conversations.

He then shared Dhoni’s warmth during those moments, noting that the wicketkeeper-batter would affectionately address his wife. “So he used to call my wife Bhabhi,” Jaffer said. “So he used to say, Bhabhi, I have to earn 30 lakhs... if I want to have a good life.”

Placing the story in context, Wasim Jaffer mentioned that this was around the time when Dhoni had just joined the Indian team. “Because he had just joined the team. It was 2004... 2005-06,” he recalled.

What stood out most in Jaffer’s recounting was Dhoni’s clear understanding of what “enough” meant. “If I want to have a good life in Ranchi... then if I have 30 lakhs, then it’s enough for me. I will have a house and a car. And I can lead a happy life,” Jaffer quoted Dhoni as saying.

Jaffer then contrasted that modest standard with the magnitude of what unfolded in Dhoni’s life and career. “But who knew destiny had written 30,000 crores, not just 30 Lakhs" he said

However, Jaffer’s broader point was not focused on finances. It was about character. “I mean, he was very down to earth. And I am sure he still is,” he remarked, adding that Dhoni was “very humble even then,” “very likeable,” and “very approachable.”

Ultimately, the anecdote is less about a figure and more about MS Dhoni’s defining characteristic: long before he became one of Indian cricket’s greatest icons, people were talking about his humility.

ALSO READ| Shoaib Akhtar slams Mohsin Naqvi's 'clueless' management after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 exit

