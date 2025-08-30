Add DNA as a Preferred Source
MS Dhoni offered Team India mentor role for T20 World Cup 2026: Can he and Gautam Gambhir form a winning combo?

The former India captain served as a mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE, where Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri took on the roles of captain and coach, respectively. Unfortunately, the Men in Blue did not advance to the knockout stage.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

MS Dhoni offered Team India mentor role for T20 World Cup 2026: Can he and Gautam Gambhir form a winning combo?
With less than five months remaining until the T20 World Cup 2026, reports have surfaced indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again reached out to MS Dhoni to serve as a mentor for the national team. The former Indian captain had previously taken on a mentoring role during the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE, although India did not progress to the semi-finals that year.

According to a report by CricBlogger, a source within the BCCI confirmed that Dhoni was offered this position. "Dhoni is once again being invited to guide Indian cricket," the source stated. The board believes that his strategic thinking, calm leadership, and experience in high-pressure tournaments could be crucial in preparing the team for another shot at the world title.

However, this offer may not lead to acceptance. A significant factor is the presence of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of India. While both cricketing icons hold mutual respect for each other, their partnership on the field during their playing careers was known to have its challenges. Insiders suggest that Dhoni might hesitate to take on a role where differing ideologies could arise.

Dhoni’s 2021 experience and India’s 2026 goals

In 2021, Dhoni was appointed as a short-term mentor under Ravi Shastri’s coaching leadership. Despite the excitement surrounding his involvement, India did not make it past the group stage. Nevertheless, many players acknowledged Dhoni for uplifting team spirit and providing valuable insights in the locker room.

Now, with India having been crowned T20 World Champions in 2024 under a new management structure, expectations are at an all-time high. Incorporating Dhoni into the strategic team could enhance tactical depth, particularly with a youthful squad eager to establish their legacy.

Dhoni to play IPL 2026?

There are also signs that Dhoni may retire from all forms of cricket after IPL 2026, which is set to commence just a month following the T20 World Cup. If this is the case, leading Team India in the lead-up to the international tournament could serve as a fitting prelude to his final season.

Also read| 'Disgusting, heartless': S Sreesanth's wife blasts Lalit Modi, Michael Clarke for reviving painful IPL 'slapgate' memory

