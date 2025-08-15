MS Dhoni nearly ended THIS former Indian opener's ODI career in 2008, his name is...

Know more about the former Indian opener who almost thought of retiring from ODIs after he was dropped from the Playing XI in 2008.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently revealed that he was thinking of retirement from ODIs in 2008 after he was dropped from the team. But, it was 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar who convinced him to change his mind, following which he even played the 2011 World Cup and lifted the trophy. In a recent podcast with Padamjeet Sehrawat, Sehwag revealed that he was frustrated after losing his place in the Playing XI after the 2007-08 series against Australia.

Why did MSD drop Sehwag from Playing XI?

Talking about the time when he was dropped from the side after playing the first three matches against Australia, Sehwag said, ''In the 2007-08 series against Australia, I played the first three matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there is no point in playing ODI cricket.''

Recalling how Sachin talked him out of his frustration, he added, ''I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs'. He said, ‘No. I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. You are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.''

Rest is history as Sehwag went on to play the 50-over World Cup in 2011, which the MS Dhoni-led team won.