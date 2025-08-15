Twitter
Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?

'Bucket list accomplished': Mumbai woman sings ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, WATCH

MS Dhoni nearly ended THIS former Indian opener's ODI career in 2008, his name is...

Trump Putin meeting: Heavy security arrangements at historic Alaska summit, check key details

Will Cristiano Ronaldo make India appearance? AFC Champions League draw pits Al Nassr against FC Goa

CRICKET

MS Dhoni nearly ended THIS former Indian opener's ODI career in 2008, his name is...

Know more about the former Indian opener who almost thought of retiring from ODIs after he was dropped from the Playing XI in 2008.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

MS Dhoni nearly ended THIS former Indian opener's ODI career in 2008, his name is...
Know more about the player whose ODI career nearly ended in 2008

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag recently revealed that he was thinking of retirement from ODIs in 2008 after he was dropped from the team. But, it was 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar who convinced him to change his mind, following which he even played the 2011 World Cup and lifted the trophy. In a recent podcast with Padamjeet Sehrawat, Sehwag revealed that he was frustrated after losing his place in the Playing XI after the 2007-08 series against Australia.

 

Why did MSD drop Sehwag from Playing XI?

 

Talking about the time when he was dropped from the side after playing the first three matches against Australia, Sehwag said, ''In the 2007-08 series against Australia, I played the first three matches and then MS Dhoni dropped me from the side. I wasn't picked for a while after that. Then I felt that if I can't be a part of the playing XI, then there is no point in playing ODI cricket.''

 

Recalling how Sachin talked him out of his frustration, he added, ''I went to Tendulkar and said, ‘I am thinking of retiring from ODIs'. He said, ‘No. I went through a similar phase in 1999-2000, where I felt I should leave cricket. But that phase came and went. You are going through a trough, but it will pass. Don't make any decision when you are emotional. Give yourself some time and 1-2 series, and then take a call.''

 

Rest is history as Sehwag went on to play the 50-over World Cup in 2011, which the MS Dhoni-led team won.

