MS Dhoni meets former teammate Yuvraj Singh - WATCH viral video here

Yuvraj Singh shared a boomerang on his Instagram story and also tagged former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni met his old teammate and star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and it seems that the two legends met for an ad shoot. Yuvraj has posted a video of the meeting and the video has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Dhoni and Yuvraj can be seen talking with each other.

Yuvraj shared a boomerang on his Instagram story and also tagged his former captain.

It is to be noted that Yuvraj Singh played 104 ODI under MS Dhoni and scored 3077 runs with six hundreds and 21 half-centuries. Yuvraj was the ‘Player of the Tournament’ when India won the 2011 World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy.

Meanwhile, several kabaddi players from India and outside India converge once again as the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, India’s second most watched tournament, returns with Season 8 after a gap of two years. The tournament is set to begin from December 22.