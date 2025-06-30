Over the years, fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni have popularly known him by his nicknames, including MS, MSD, Thal,a and others. But one which is widely used by cricket experts and on media is Captain Cool.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian skippers in history, has been known by many names. Some of these include MS, MSD, Thala, and even DRS as Dhoni Review System, but one which is widely spoken by experts and commentators, and also his fans is Captain Cool. His calmness during the tough and pressured situation in a game, helped him earn this title over the years, for which he is now seeking to get exclusive rights. Yes, you read it right!

The former Indian captain has approached the Trade Marks Registry portal, where his application has been accepted and advertised. The trademark was published in the official trademark journal on June 16, 2025.

Mansi Aggarwal, Dhoni's lawyer, revealed the news and said, ''We have overcome the grounds for refusal. It is a welcoming development from the trademark law that preserves the personality rights.''

Did Dhoni face any issues while registering for trademark ?

Yes, when Dhoni's legal team first filed for the trademark, the Registry raised an objection under Section 11 (1) of the Trade Marks Act on the ground that the phrase might confuse people as there was a similar one already registered on the record.

However, Dhoni's team argued that the nickname 'Captain Cool' is a part of his commercial image and has become a part of his identity over the years. Dhoni's lawyer also explained that the nickname would be used for sports and entertainment services.

Meanwhile, Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2019. However, he has been playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to date. It is only a matter of time before Dhoni will be making an announcement about his retirement someday, which his fans would want to tune out.