The former India captain, who is met with a sea of yellow in every venue he goes to play in the IPL, acknowledged he is in the final stretch of his career and fans don't know which game could be his last.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Wednesday said he will decide on his IPL future after working hard for 6–8 months and assessing whether his body can cope with the demands of the game.

"That is the love and affection I have gotten throughout. Not to forget I am 42 (43). I have played a long time. A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time, so they want to come and see me play," Dhoni said after CSK's two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged that MS Dhoni, who has struggled with fitness issues since his knee surgery two years ago, can no longer run and bat for extended periods, specifically mentioning he can't bat for 10 overs running full-tilt.

“There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure," Dhoni said.

“Nothing to decide now, but the love and affection I have seen is excellent," the former India captain added.

Chasing a target of 180, CSK held their nerve in the final over, with MS Dhoni once again playing the finisher's role to perfection.Captain MS Dhoni, in the post-match presentation comments, didn't hold back in acknowledging the tough season CSK have endured.

"Few? This is just the third game we have won (laughs)," he said when asked about his emotions after winning, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"There were a few things that did not go our way. You could get emotional about it, talk about the pride factor, but you have to be practical about it," he added.

Dhoni explained that the focus had shifted from results to experimentation and assessment as the campaign unfolded."

Just concentrating on where the 25 players could fit. Want to be competitive but you also want answers - which batter can fit where, which bowler can bowl where, according to the conditions and all," he said.

CSK's batting clicked on the night, especially Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube, who added crucial runs in the middle order.

Meanwhile, with three wins and nine losses, CSK still stays at the bottom of the points table. KKR currently has 11 points, with five wins, six losses and a no result in 12 matches. Their playoff chances have taken a serious hit as they sit at the sixth spot.