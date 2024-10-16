It was anticipated that Dhoni would be retained by the five-time champions as an uncapped player following the reinstatement of the uncapped player rule by the BCCI.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently awaiting a response from their former captain, MS Dhoni, regarding his plans and availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Dhoni, a crucial player in the CSK line-up, has yet to address any concerns regarding his future in the IPL. Despite relinquishing the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad last season, Dhoni remains the undisputed leader within the team.

It was anticipated that Dhoni would be retained by the five-time champions as an uncapped player following the reinstatement of the uncapped player rule by the BCCI. This rule allows teams to retain retired players without a BCCI central contract or those who have not featured in India's playing XI for at least five years leading up to the relevant season, as uncapped players in the IPL mega auction.

CSK seemed poised to take advantage of this rule to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore, ensuring they did not deplete their overall purse. However, according to a report from Sports Tak, Dhoni has yet to confirm his intentions for the upcoming season and whether he is willing to be retained as an uncapped player.

With the deadline for franchises to confirm their final retentions approaching on October 31, CSK finds themselves in a state of uncertainty regarding Dhoni's future. Despite plans for Dhoni to meet with CSK owners this month, he has not yet responded. Ultimately, the decision regarding his future in the IPL will rest with Dhoni himself.

“We have approached him but he hasn’t reverted to us. As far as the meeting and other discussions related to the next IPL season are concerned, we are yet to hear from him. Once we meet, decisions will be taken,” a source was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.

“It’s his call. We never take any decision about Dhoni,” the source added.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently considering retaining four players, with the possibility of including Dhoni in their lineup for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. If Dhoni agrees to be retained as an uncapped player, CSK is leaning towards giving skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja the top two retention spots. The third retention spot is likely to go to either Shivam Dube or Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, with a price tag of Rs 11 crore. The strategy for retaining players is crucial for the five-time champions as they prepare for the highly anticipated mega auction. It will be interesting to see how CSK plans their retentions in the lead-up to the auction.

