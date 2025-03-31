Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is from the Gen Gold faction in IPL 2025, has added another jewel to his crown in the last CSK match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. More details below.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to chase a 183-run target against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Sunday. Despite this loss, CSK star player and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni etched his name in the history books. Chasing the target of 183, Dhoni walked out to bat at number 7 and scored 16 runs off 11 balls, before being dismissed by Sandeep Sharma on the first ball of the last over. However, during his short stint, he managed to script history and etch his name in the history books of IPL.

MS Dhoni joins elite club including Chris Gayle

In his 16-run innings against RR, MS Dhoni smashed one six and a four. However, it was the maximum which got his name registered in the history books. With that one six, Dhoni became the first-ever Indian player to score 200 sixes after turning 30. Dhoni turned 30 on July 7, 2011. With this feat, Dhoni is only the second player ever to achieve this milestone after 'The Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. The Jamaican legend has 347 sixes to his name in IPL after turning 30, making him also the only player in the IPL to breach the 300-sixes mark.

Most sixes in IPL after turning 30

Chris Gayle - 347

MS Dhoni - 200

AB de Villiers - 194

Andre Russell - 149

Faf du Plessis - 147

Apart from this, MSD now holds the record for the most runs (620), and sixes (37) after turning 40. He is the third-oldest player ever to play in the IPL. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings has lost two games in the tournament so far and is set to lock horns next against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on April 5.