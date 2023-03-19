Search icon
MS Dhoni is ‘quite weird when it comes to…': Star India batter reveals CSK skipper’s unknown side

Robin Uthappa, who has known MS Dhoni for 20 years, has revealed a side of former India captain that he termed "quite weird".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s close pal and former teammate Robin Uthappa has revealed an unexpected and amusing side of the former India skipper. Uthappa has played both international and domestic cricket in IPL, in Dhoni’s teams. He and Dhoni have known each other for 20 years and, thus, both know sides of each other that are not part of public knowledge. One of them is Dhoni’s unusual eating habit which Uthappa called “quite weird”.

Robin revealed that there was a “group” which included the likes of RP Singh, Munaf Patel, Piyush Chawla, Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan apart from Uthappa and Dhoni. They used to go out and eat together, ordering favourite dishes like Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken. Here’s where Uthappa spotted Dhoni’s “quite weird when it comes to eating” habit.

“We used to always eat together. We had a group: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Munaf (Patel), MS and me. We would order dal makhni, butter chicken, jeera aloo, gobi and rotis. But MS is a very rigid person when it comes to eating. He would eat butter chicken but without the chicken, only with the gravy! When he ate chicken, he wouldn’t eat the rotis. He is quite weird when it comes to eating," Uthappa recently revealed.

Dhoni and Uthappa met for the first time in 2003 at an India camp at NCA Bangalore. He revealed how Dhoni had hit bowlers in the net so hard that bowler S Sriram broke his fingers by just trying to stop the ball. Robin also revealed Dhoni’s trait of “simplicity” which he says “hasn’t changed”. He called CSK skipper the “most uncomplicated person in the world”. Robin Uthappa was speaking in an episode of the show ‘My Time With Heroes’ on JioCinema.

(Inputs from IANS)

