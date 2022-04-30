Search icon
'MS Dhoni is back': Twitter erupts in joy as 'Thala' returns to lead CSK again

Cricket fans on Twitter were overjoyed with the news that MS Dhoni will be seen leading out CSK again, after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished captaincy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja's stint as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper wasn't going as planned, and midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, the four-time champs have responded by turning to MS Dhoni. 

The 40-year-old who has led CSK to their four IPL trophies, had relinquished captaincy just two days ahead of the start of this season, with Jadeja instilled in his place, but the all-rounder was never able to fill Dhoni's boots. 

Even during matches, on many occasions, Dhoni was seen dictating the play, while Jadeja appeared a bit subdued. Results also didn't go CSK's way, as they suffered six defeats from eight games, and are now on the verge of missing out on a place in the playoffs. 

However, with Jadeja struggling under the captaincy burden, Dhoni has taken over the top job once again, much to the excitement of cricket fans who were overjoyed by CSK's announcement. 

As soon as the franchise put out their tweet, confirming the development, MS Dhoni started to trend on Twitter. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Dhoni's return as CSK skipper:

Chennai Super Kings return to action again on Sunday, as they face off against Sunriser Hyderabad. With CSK's chances to qualify for the playoffs virtually over, they will be hoping to finish the season on a high, under the tutelage of the legend himself. 

