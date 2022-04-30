'MS Dhoni is back': Twitter erupts in joy as 'Thala' returns to lead CSK again

MS Dhoni's return as CSK skipper sent Twitterati into frenzy

Ravindra Jadeja's stint as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper wasn't going as planned, and midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, the four-time champs have responded by turning to MS Dhoni.

The 40-year-old who has led CSK to their four IPL trophies, had relinquished captaincy just two days ahead of the start of this season, with Jadeja instilled in his place, but the all-rounder was never able to fill Dhoni's boots.

Even during matches, on many occasions, Dhoni was seen dictating the play, while Jadeja appeared a bit subdued. Results also didn't go CSK's way, as they suffered six defeats from eight games, and are now on the verge of missing out on a place in the playoffs.

However, with Jadeja struggling under the captaincy burden, Dhoni has taken over the top job once again, much to the excitement of cricket fans who were overjoyed by CSK's announcement.

As soon as the franchise put out their tweet, confirming the development, MS Dhoni started to trend on Twitter.

Here's how netizens reacted to Dhoni's return as CSK skipper:

Captain MS Dhoni is back #WhistlePodu | #IPL2022 — CSK Fans Army (@CSKFansArmy) April 30, 2022

The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu #CSK #IPL2022 April 30, 2022

The return of Dhoni as captain might cheer fans but it is Jadeja who is the more critical person here. If he found it a burden and if it releases him, this might be good news. But I hope he doesn't feel a sense of failure because that could affect him for a while. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2022

MS Dhoni be like pic.twitter.com/AbGcKcVCBV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2022

CSK CEO (in NDTV) said "The decision (MS Dhoni again as captain) has been taken by the team management - it will be a smooth process". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2022

MS Dhoni fans rn : pic.twitter.com/kSclHw8MaF — Yash (@Yashrajput027) April 30, 2022

Chennai Super Kings return to action again on Sunday, as they face off against Sunriser Hyderabad. With CSK's chances to qualify for the playoffs virtually over, they will be hoping to finish the season on a high, under the tutelage of the legend himself.