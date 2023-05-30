IPL Final: MS Dhoni Is A Leader And This Pic From Chennai Super Kings' Celebration Is Proof

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title in a final for the ages against Gujarat Titans. Chennai held their nerves to emerge victorious in the last-over thriller and sink the mighty Hardik Pandya-led side. After the euphoric victory, MS Dhoni was trending on Twitter as fans heaped praises on the talismanic leader. Now a heartwarming picture from the post-match ceremony is going viral. The snap beautifully encapsulates ‘Thala’ Dhoni’s selflessness as a leader. In the picture, the CSK skipper can be seen standing at the back as the entire squad celebrated with the glittering IPL trophy. It is a known fact that Captain Cool MS Dhoni usually steps back after handing the trophy to his teammates.

While sharing this picture, a fan wrote, “This picture defines MS Dhoni. He will be behind everyone but when there is a need, he will be at the front. Thank you, Mahi.”

Cricket lovers have praised Dhoni’s terrific glove work and his leadership. One fan wrote, “He wasn't able to contribute with bat, but without that stumping GT would've made 250 and that catch of Saha too.”

Another fan tweeted, “Wow! A true leader and living legend! What a picture. So much to learn. Just MS Dhoni things!”

“This picture indeed defines MS Dhoni,” read one tweet.

After MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field, Gujarat Titans posted a daunting total of 214 runs on the board, courtesy Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant 96. The equation for Chennai came down to 171 runs in 15 overs after a passing shower interrupted the match and the second innings had to be truncated.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway started off very well as they put up a 74-run opening stand. After Ruturaj Gaikwad departed in the seventh over, Shivam Dube came to the crease and took on the formidable Gujarat bowling line-up.

Chennai Super Kings’ batters did not let the pressure of a high-stakes final get to them. In the end, it was Ravindra Jadeja who showed nerves of steel to finish the job for CSK with a six and a four off the last two balls.