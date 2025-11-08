MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 salary has become a major talking point as fans await clarity on the CSK legend’s earnings for the upcoming season. With Chennai Super Kings expected to retain him yet again, Dhoni’s contract value and payout structure remain key areas of interest ahead of the auction.

MS Dhoni is gearing up for yet another season in the IPL, as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have officially confirmed his participation for IPL 2026. The Indian cricket icon has been managing a knee problem over the last few seasons. Nevertheless, he continues to play in the IPL and is poised to enter his 19th season. Dhoni made his IPL debut with CSK back in 2008. He spent two seasons with the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) during CSK's ban, but returned to CSK in 2018 and has remained with the team ever since.

Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Dhoni made a significant decision to be retained in the uncapped category for Rs 4 crore. Although he could have opted to enter the auction and potentially earned over Rs 20 crore, he chose to stay loyal to CSK, accepting a salary of Rs 4 crore.

With Dhoni confirmed to play another season for CSK, the question arises: will he receive a pay increase, or will his salary stay the same?

Players are typically given three-year contracts, with their salaries fixed for that duration. Therefore, Dhoni's salary will remain at Rs 4 crore for IPL 2026. Once the highest-paid player in the IPL, he now ranks among the lower-earning legends in the league. Dhoni's loyalty to CSK is unquestionable, and it is widely believed that he will retire wearing the Yellow jersey.

Dhoni joined CSK for approximately Rs 6 crore during the IPL 2008 mega-auction. Under his captaincy, CSK reached the IPL 2008 final but lost to the Rajasthan Royals. They advanced to the second round in IPL 2009 as well. CSK clinched back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011, but fell short against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the finals of 2012 and 2013, respectively. They also lost to MI in the IPL 2015 final.

CSK made a triumphant return to the IPL in 2018, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. However, they faced another defeat against MI in a nail-biting one-run loss. In 2020, CSK experienced their first-ever failure to progress beyond the league stage. The five-time IPL champions secured titles in 2021 and 2023, but have struggled to clear the league stage three times since 2020. Dhoni has led CSK to 131 victories in 221 matches.

