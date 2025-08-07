Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK

Dhoni plans to take several months to decide on his playing future for the next season. Despite CSK’s challenging IPL 2025 season, where they finished last in the standings, Dhoni’s leadership and presence continue to be central to the team’s identity.

When IPL 2025 concluded, many believed it would mark MS Dhoni's final appearance. Currently, it remains uncertain whether he will participate in IPL 2026. His future with CSK has generated considerable discussion, as fans speculate whether 'Thala' will be playing in the 19th edition of the tournament. CSK supporters are left wondering if they have witnessed Dhoni's last moments in the yellow jersey.

Nevertheless, there has been no official announcement from either Dhoni or CSK. In fact, during a recent event, 'Captain Cool' was posed this very question, and his response was not only clear but also heartfelt and sincere. It demonstrated his deep affection for Chennai, its people, and the franchise.

Dhoni’s CSK future

“I have always said that there is a lot of time for me to decide, but if you are asking about coming back in a yellow jersey I will always be in a yellow jersey, whether I am playing or not, is a different matter. Me and CSK, we are together. You know, even for the next 15-20 years. I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years."

“I feel the relationship over the years has grown. It helped me improve as a person. It helped me improve as a cricketer. CSK just happened. I think it's good for Chennai. So, today it's good for me also," he added.

“Yes, the last couple of years have not been good for us. We have not been up to the mark. But what is important is for you to see the learnings. Yes, you had a bad season. But what went wrong? And that was the question for us last year also," he went on to say.

The relationship between Dhoni and CSK

Dhoni has been a part of CSK for 16 seasons starting from 2008. He was absent only in 2016 and 2017 due to the franchise's suspension. Under his leadership, they secured five titles in 10 finals. The most recent title for CSK was in 2023. Some speculated that this would be his final season, but that has not been the case. Will we witness Dhoni in IPL 2026? Could it be his last appearance? Might he retire before then? Only time will reveal the answers.

