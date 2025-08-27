Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Ashwin has played in 221 IPL matches since his debut in 2009. He established himself as one of the top spinners in the T20 league, achieving 187 wickets with an average of 30.22, an economy rate of 7.20, and a strike rate of 25.2.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days
One of the finest players in Indian cricket history, Ravichandran Ashwin, has officially concluded his professional career by announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin, who last represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2025 season of the T20 league, had previously retired from international cricket in December 2024, revealing his decision prior to the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. His choice to step away from the IPL has taken many by surprise, especially since there were speculations about his potential return to the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 auction.

In a surprising turn of events, former CSK player Anirudhha Srikkanth has disclosed intriguing details regarding MS Dhoni's captaincy as Ashwin bids farewell to IPL cricket. Srikkanth mentioned that Dhoni did not allow Ashwin to bowl during his IPL debut and subsequently benched him for 13 consecutive matches.

The match in question was held between the Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in Cape Town, where Dhoni utilized bowlers like Manpreet Gony, Thilan Thushara, Andrew Flintoff, Jacob Oram, and Joginder Sharma. As the Super Kings aimed to chase down a target of 166 runs, they ultimately fell short, losing by 19 runs.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Srikkanth commented: "R Ashwin's journey was not easy in CSK. He sat out his entire first season. In the second season, he was given an opportunity in the first match but MS Dhoni had not bowled him. He then sat on the bench for 13 matches, 13 matches in a row. Just think about it, he only fielded in that one opportunity and did not bowl and CSK benched him for 13 matches. In the 14th game, he took a four-wicket haul. The next year, he featured only in two out of seven games and we were literally in a no-win situation. We had only won two out of seven matches in 2010."

"From then, Ashwin became the opening bowler. He was given the new ball and his story was re-written. He struggled and played for CSK, crossed plenty of hardships and became a superhero. Then he went out of CSK, then captained other teams. He returned to CSK after 10 years and deserved to do it for his cricketing brilliance," h added.

In total, Ashwin has played 221 IPL matches, where he secured 187 wickets with an average of 30.22. The seasoned player was also a member of India's squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. However, it was Ashwin's performance in Test cricket that truly shone, as he claimed 537 wickets across 106 matches, along with scoring six centuries.

Also read| Rs 9.75 crore final salary: A look at R Ashwin's massive IPL earnings as he bids adieu to the league

