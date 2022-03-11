MS Dhoni guides U-19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar, CSK shares video - WATCH

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have kickstarted their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, in Surat. In a recent video shared by the franchise on Youtube, MS Dhoni can be seen sharing advice with India U-19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Later in the video, the young all-rounder can be seen smoking huge sixes around the park. The video has already hyped up Chennai Super Kings fans, who were in a joyous mood seeing MS Dhoni offer some valuable advice to the new generation superstars.

The 19-year-old Hangargekar joined up with CSK's camp recently, and in one of his practice sessions, the India U-19 star was seen practising beside MS Dhoni. The former Indian skipper then calls the youngster towards himself, and they were then seen engaging in a conversation.

Later in the video, the promising all-rounder was seen smoking huge sixes in the nets. CSK's fielding coach Rajiv Kumar can also be seen accompanying Hangargekar in the video.

CSK had edged fellow rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) to Hangargekar's signing in the IPL 2022 mega auction, for a whopping ₹1.5 crore. The all-rounder was a key cog in the India U19 team which recently won the ICC U-19 World Cup in West Indies.

He picked up four scalps at the World Cup, and also played a couple of crucial knocks as India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings meanwhile will open their account on March 26 in the first match of this new season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, against last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).