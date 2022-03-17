'Improve football skills': MS Dhoni gives cheeky advice to CSK prodigy Rajvardhan Hangargekar

MS Dhoni was at his hilarious best during a recent event hosted by the parent organization of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) owners. In the virtual event, Dhoni was interacting with fans and was also joined by CSK's new recruits Shivam Dube and India U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hargargekar.

Despite his young age, Hangargekar seems to have struck a bit of chemistry with Dhoni, as the pair were earlier seen discussing cricket during a recent net session video posted by CSK on youtube.

Coming back to the virtual event, Dhoni appeared to pull Hangargekar's legs as the youngster was asked about his first interaction with the former Indian skipper.

Just as the prodigious all-rounder was about to answer, MSD interrupted him and made a hilarious remark.

"He has been told to improve his football skills," quipped Dhoni. The 40-year-old was a goalkeeper when he took up cricket initially, before making the switch to the gentleman's game permanently.

Meanwhile, Hangargekar, who starred for India at the U-19 World Cup, and was subsequently picked up by CSK for a whopping INR 2 crore, revealed what Dhoni told him during their first training session.

"On the first day of practice, MS bhaiya told me just go with what you are already doing. Don't change anything. Just keep doing what you have been doing really well. That was a really good piece of advice for me, that I have the freedom to do what I'm doing," stated the 19-year-old.

Currently, Dhoni's CSK have set up their pre-season camp in Surat, and they will soon fly for Mumbai, wherein the defending champions will play last season's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26, in this year's opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL).