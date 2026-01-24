MS Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2026 with net sessions in Ranchi | WATCH viral video

In a recent video on social media, 'Thala' Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted sweating it out in the net sessions ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MS Dhoni, former Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, was spotted practicing in nets in Ranchi ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A video of CSK's star wicketkeeper-batter was shared by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), wherein Dhoni can be seen padding up and taking his bat out of its cover in the nets. ''Look who is back. Price of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni,'' reads the caption of the post.

Take a look

Under Dhoni's leadership, the Chennai-based franchise have lifted the IPL trophies for a record five times, which it share with the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, in the previous IPL season, Ruturaj Gaikwad was announced as the new skipper of the Yellow Army, but he could not play most of the game due to injury. CSK finished at the bottom of the Points Table with just four wins in 14 matches.

Even Dhoni had a disappointing outing in IPL 2025, managing just 193 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50. His best score in the previous IPL season was an unbeaten 30. However, Dhoni has been an asset for the franchise since its inception in 2008. In his IPL career, Dhoni is one of the leading run-scorers in the history of the cash-rich tournament, as he has amassed 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, which includes 24 fifties.

Chennai Super Kings' squad for IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj

Gurjapneet Singh

Jamie Overton

MS Dhoni

Mukesh Choudhary

Nathan Ellis

Noor Ahmad

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Sanju Samson

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Shivam Dube

Shreyas Gopal

Syed Khaleel Ahmed

Ayush Mhatre

Dewald Brevis

Urvil Patel

Sarfaraz Khan

Kartik Sharma

Prashant Veer

Matthew Short

Aman Khan

Zak Foulkes

Akeal Hosein

Rahul Chahar

Matt Henry