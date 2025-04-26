Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is facing massive backlash on social media over missing out on condemning the recent terror attacks in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings skipper, is one of the most popular and successful cricketers in Indian history. He is loved by millions of fans even after retiring from international cricket several years ago. But on social media currently, the 43-year-old cricketing legend is facing massive backlash for not expressing or sharing his concerns over the recent terror attacks in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where dozens of innocent lives were lost. The recent Pahalgam terror attack sparked outrage across India, and several popular personalities, including ones from the cricket fraternity, condemned the incident and expressed their condolences.

Which cricketers condemned Pahalgam terror attack?

Many cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul, voiced their grief. Not only Indian but international cricketers, including some of the Pakistan players like Danish Kaneria, also condemned the cowardly attack and offered their sympathies for the victims.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni's silence on the Pahalgam attack led to his criticism and trolling on social media. On netizen wrote, ''Ye kaisa army man hai jo ek tweet nahi kar sakta pahalgam attack par?''

Another social media user, who seemed to be MSD's fan was disappointed over him. ''Sorry Dhoni sir, maine aapke paper cutting photos and special memories aapne cupboard mein stick karke raki thi...but aaj vo sabhi yaadein nikal dene ka samay aaya hai...Most selfish player in history of Indian cricket team,'' the netizen wrote.

Another user shared a video of the former Indian skipper wherein he is seen praising Pakistani food and wrote, ''Look at this video of your so-called 'crowd-puller' MS Dhoni—chatting casually about Pakistani food, as if everything’s normal. Meanwhile, 28 of our brave soldiers were martyred in Pahalgam. This is the kind of cricketer we support?''

For the unversed, MS Dhoni is not only a cricketing legend but also holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.