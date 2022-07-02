MS Dhoni gets Rs 40 treatment for knee problem in Ranchi

MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni reportedly is suffering from a niggle in one of his knees and news state that the wicketkeeper-batter has turned to Ayurveda for relief.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper's pictures of visiting a small town close to Ranchi soon gained a lot of attention. The now 41-year-old made visits to a small-town doctor from a village while avoiding media attention.

It has been learnt that Dhoni paid a visit to an ayurvedic doctor in Ranchi, called Vaidya Bandhan Singh Kharwar, who caters to his patients while sitting beneath a tree. The physician is known to use wild plants to heal illnesses. For his treatment, Dhoni was charged Rs 40 for a single dosage of medication.

MSD chose to seek treatment after seeing his parents, who were also being treated by Vaidya Kherwar, find relief from his medication.

According to IANS, Vaidya said, "Dhoni comes like a normal patient without any pomp. He has no pride in being a celebrity. However, now every four days, the news of Dhoni’s arrival gathers his fans here. So now he sits in his car while his medicine is administered to him."