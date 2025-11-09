MS Dhoni gets a fan's unique request to give autograph: Here's what happened next | WATCH

A video of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni is doing the rounds on social media, wherein he can be seen obliging one of his fans' request. Check out the viral video.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the most successful skippers in Indian cricket history, is seen very rarely to people except for his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, a recent video of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is doing the rounds on the internet, wherein he can be seen obliging a fan's request to give an autograph on his motorcycle and on his hand. In the viral video, MSD is seen giving an autograph on the fan's bike, then the fan requested the CSK star to give his autograph on his hand.

See the viral video:

The video was posted on Instagram on Saturday, November 8, by a user named Vezzznar. So far, the video has been liked by over 2,20,000 users of the platform.

Meanwhile, after he retired from international cricket in 2019, Dhoni mostly remained in the news for his stint with CSK in IPL seasons. Just like every other year, the anticipation around Dhoni's participation in the upcoming edition of IPL remains enigmatic. Under his leadership, CSK have won five IPL trophies, in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, out of 18 editions.

If he plays in the 2026 season, it will mark Dhoni’s 17th year with Chennai Super Kings and his 19th overall in the IPL. The only exceptions to this were the two seasons he spent with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant during CSK’s suspension alongside the Rajasthan Royals