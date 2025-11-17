MS Dhoni's gears up for IPL 2026: A look at intensive routine of CSK star

Not Border, Lakshya, LOC Kargil, Uri; first film to release in 800 exclusive cinemas dedicated to Indian Armed Forces is...
CRICKET
Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League, CSK star player has been spotted training vigourously in Rachi.
News around the possibility of MS Dhoni's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been one of the hottest topics among cricket fans. In the recent IPL Retention, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained their star wicketkeeper batter for the next season of the cash-rich tournament. Months before the commencement of the 19th edition of IPL, MSD has been spotted training at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA). As per a JSCA official, Dhoni has been training for over three hours daily for the last two months.
''His routine has been fixed for the last two months. He comes to the stadium at 1:30 pm, hits the gym for an hour, then pads up and does power-hitting training in the nets for two hours. If the centre wicket is available and no match is happening, he also does match simulations. Mahi signs out after a swimming session for another half an hour. He leaves the complex at 6 pm. He is just doing the Mahi things that he has done all his life - working hard,'' Times of India reported, quoting a JSCA official.
STAR SPORTS POSTER FOR DHONI IN IPL 2026. pic.twitter.com/jYHhSesE4e— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 17, 2025
Meanwhile, Dhoni led CSK in the previous IPL season for a few games after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. However, IPL 2025 was not a good one for the Chennai-based franchise as they finished last in the Points Table with just 4 wins in 14 games.
Dhoni is currently the most experienced player in CSK as he has been associated with the franchise since its inception in 2008. For CSK, Dhoni has played 248 matches and scored 4,865 runs. Under his leadership, CSK has won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023.