MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir reunite at star-studded wedding; Rohit Sharma also in attendance - See pics

Gambhir is relishing his time off from coaching following the conclusion of the Test series against England. India's upcoming challenge is the 2025 Asia Cup, which is set to commence on September 9.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

Recently, former teammates from India, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, came together at the lavish wedding of Utkarsh Sanghvi and Dhvani Kanungo. The two were spotted engaged in conversation. The event also saw the presence of numerous other cricketers and notable figures. Rohit Sharma, the captain of the ODI team, was among those celebrating. Currently, Dhoni participates only in the IPL and has a lengthy off-season. He is frequently seen training at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Gambhir is relishing his time off from coaching following the conclusion of the Test series against England. India's upcoming challenge is the 2025 Asia Cup, which is set to commence on September 9. The Men in Blue will face the UAE in their opening match on September 10. The squad for this continental tournament will be revealed by the selectors on August 19.

Following the Asia Cup, India will welcome West Indies for a two-match Test series. The Asia Cup final is scheduled for September 28, while the India-WI Test series will begin on October 2. India is a strong contender to reach the final.

Regarding Rohit, he is expected to return for the ODI series against Australia. He may even come back sooner if he opts to participate in the three-match series against Australia A, potentially leading India A.

On another note, MS Dhoni has yet to officially announce whether he will play in IPL 2026. The Chennai Super Kings are reportedly keen on acquiring Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR), as they seem to be preparing for life after Dhoni's retirement. Various reports indicate that Samson has requested his release from RR. Should Dhoni choose to play, he will continue under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni stepped down from captaincy prior to IPL 2024 but returned as captain during IPL 2025 after Ruturaj was sidelined due to an elbow injury.

Also read| 'There are things that...': Irfan Pathan recalls Gary Kirsten's 'exact words' that confirmed MS Dhoni's role in his snub

