Recently, former teammates from the 2011 ODI World Cup, MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir, were spotted together at the wedding of Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's sister. Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, made the journey to Dehradun to join in the wedding celebrations. Pant, who was part of the Champions Trophy squad, flew in directly from Dubai after the ICC tournament final.

In a touching moment captured in a photo, Dhoni and Gambhir posed with Pant, his sister, and the groom. Dhoni sported a black t-shirt featuring a Morse code design, while Gambhir went for a casual look with a black t-shirt, jeans, and shoes, all while flashing a cheerful smile for the camera. Pant, in contrast, opted for traditional attire to mark the special occasion.

It's interesting to note that Gambhir is currently the head coach of the Indian senior men’s team, which clinched victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy. This win is particularly significant as India's last Champions Trophy title came in 2013 under Dhoni's captaincy. According to a report from India Today, Dhoni arrived at the wedding on Tuesday, with Gambhir joining the festivities the following day.

Although MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, he was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 'uncapped player' category for a whopping Rs 4 crore. Dhoni and his teammates have already kicked off their training for the upcoming IPL season and will head back to Chennai after the wedding to keep honing their skills for the tournament, which is set to start on March 22.

On another note, Gautam Gambhir is preparing for a trip to England with India A as part of the lead-up to the upcoming five-match Test series. This England Test series is slated to begin on June 20 and wrap up on August 4. Reports suggest that Gambhir will be leaving soon.

