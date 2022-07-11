Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Is that MS Dhoni?': Man found wearing Rishabh Pant mask ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20 goes viral

MS Dhoni was also seen enjoying a match at Wimbledon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

'Is that MS Dhoni?': Man found wearing Rishabh Pant mask ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20 goes viral
MS Dhoni wearing Rishabh Pant mask

Rohit Sharma's Team India managed to win another series against England after clinching a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series. India could have won the third game as well, but missed the chance by 17 runs.

READ | IND vs ENG: MS Dhoni meets Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant after India's series win

However, before the start of the third game, a photo of a man wearing a Rishabh Pant mask went viral on Twitter. It was later revealed that the man was none other than former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Ever since the photo got published, fans went into a frenzy. 

See here:

MS Dhoni later joined the Indian team after the 2nd T20I match and was photographed while interacting with the youngsters and former teammates. BCCI also released photos on the official Twitter account and wrote, "Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!". 

As for Dhoni, he had celebrated his birthday in London and was also seen enjoying a match at Wimbledon.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.