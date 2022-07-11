'Is that MS Dhoni?': Man found wearing Rishabh Pant mask ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd T20 goes viral

MS Dhoni wearing Rishabh Pant mask

Rohit Sharma's Team India managed to win another series against England after clinching a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series. India could have won the third game as well, but missed the chance by 17 runs.

READ | IND vs ENG: MS Dhoni meets Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant after India's series win

However, before the start of the third game, a photo of a man wearing a Rishabh Pant mask went viral on Twitter. It was later revealed that the man was none other than former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Ever since the photo got published, fans went into a frenzy.

See here:

MS Dhoni wearing Rishabh Pant mask. pic.twitter.com/PIFUasdphP July 10, 2022

MS Dhoni later joined the Indian team after the 2nd T20I match and was photographed while interacting with the youngsters and former teammates. BCCI also released photos on the official Twitter account and wrote, "Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!".

As for Dhoni, he had celebrated his birthday in London and was also seen enjoying a match at Wimbledon.