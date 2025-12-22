FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

MS Dhoni's former CSK teammate, who was once bought for Rs 9.25 crore in IPL, announces retirement from cricket, his name is...

Former MS Dhoni's CSK teammate, who was once bought for Rs 9.25 in the IPL Auction, has announced his retirement from cricket. Know more about him below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 06:52 PM IST

    Krishnappa Gowtham, star all-rounder who has played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has officially announced his retirement from cricket. Notably, he was once bought by CSK for Rs 9.25 crore, making him then the most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL. He began his domestic cricket journey in the 2012 Ranji Trophy, when he played for Karnataka against Uttar Pradesh.

     

    One of Gowtham's most memorable performances came in the 2016-17 season of Ranji Trophy, wherein he scalped 27 wickets in eight matches.

     

    In first-class cricket, Gowtham has played 59 matches, where he has 224 wickets to his name and amassed 1,419 runs in 77 innings.

     

     

    Krishnappa Gowtham's IPL career at a glance

     

    Gowtham began his IPL career in 2018 when he played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He was bought by RR for Rs 6.2 crore. In his debut season, he took 11 wickets and scored 126 runs in 15 matches. Two years later, he was signed by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but he played just two games in this edition.

     

    In 2021, he was bought by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL auction for Rs 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian in the history of the cash-rich tournament. For the next season, he was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

     

    Overall, Gowtham has played 36 IPL matches, wherein he took 21 wickets and scored 247 runs.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
