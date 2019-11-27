Headlines

Cricket

MS Dhoni finally reveals when he'll give an update regarding his Team India future

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 11:07 PM IST

Every week there are new speculations regarding MS Dhoni's future, however, this time it's the man himself who finally spoke about it.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well and not part of the national side which will be taking on West Indies next month as well.

During a promotional event in Mumbai, MSD answered a few questions and gave an update on his future on Wednesday (November 27).

Dhoni answered the most popular question and said in hindi, "January tak mat poocho (don't ask me till January)".

BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has already revealed that the committee have moved on from MSD and are preparing for the future now.

But, Shastri has expressed his thoughts on Dhoni and said he may still be a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad but will make the final decision after overseeing MSD's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 performances.

“It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL,” Shastri told IANS.

“What are other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni’s form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 players (for the T20 World Cup) are decided.”

Shastri also said that the CSK skipper's form in the 13th edition of the IPL will be a key factor.

“There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team, I would say, would be known after the IPL."

