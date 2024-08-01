MS Dhoni finally reacts to 'Thala for a reason' trend on social media

Over his 16-year tenure with CSK, Dhoni has earned the moniker "Thala," meaning leader.

Renowned former Team India and Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, recently acknowledged the social media trend "Thala For A Reason" initiated by his devoted fans. Dhoni, a household name in Indian cricket, is not only celebrated for his remarkable achievements but also for his composed demeanor and exceptional leadership qualities.

The people of Tamil Nadu hold Dhoni in high regard, particularly for his role in leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles, a feat shared only with the Mumbai Indians. Over his 16-year tenure with CSK, Dhoni has earned the moniker "Thala," meaning leader, symbolizing his profound connection with fans in Tamil Nadu.

During a recent event, Dhoni expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their unwavering support on social media, admitting his initial unawareness of the trending hashtag.

"Even I got to know about this via Instagram. So, I'm grateful for my fans as I don't have to defend myself on social media. Whenever I needed to defend my fans do it. Whenever needed my fans praise me. So I'm not required to do anything I guess so this was part of this too." Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni saying 'Thala for a reason'. pic.twitter.com/6Ry0oDbuae — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 1, 2024

"I'm grateful to my fans. Even though I'm not very active social media user, still they wait for me to post and they just love it." he added.

MS Dhoni is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished captains in the annals of cricket, having steered Team India to victory in three prestigious ICC tournaments: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket in August 2020, marking the end of an illustrious career. His final appearance in the Indian jersey was during the 2019 World Cup semifinal, a match in which the Men in Blue were defeated by New Zealand.

Following his retirement from international cricket, MS Dhoni continued to showcase his talent in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In preparation for the IPL 2024 season, Dhoni made the decision to step down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), passing the leadership role to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Unfortunately, under Gaikwad's captaincy, CSK fell short of qualifying for the playoffs, finishing in fifth place during the league stage of the tournament.

