Ever since MS Dhoni made his international debut, there has been rumours about him drinking several litres of milk daily with the help of which he still manages to hit towering sixes. Here' how the CSK skipper replied to such claims.

MS Dhoni, who recently returned as skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025, is making headlines again but this time not for his performance on the cricketing field. The CSK captain was recently present at a promotional event where he was asked about the weirdest rumour he had heard about himself. "I drink five litres of milk a day," Dhoni said with a smile, answering a question about the ridiculous rumour.

How much milk does MS Dhoni drink in a day?

''I used to drink, maybe, a litre of milk spread throughout the day. But four litres - it's a bit too much for anyone,'' the CSK star said. For the unversed, MSD made his international debut, he was an instant sensation among the youth for his looks and hairstyle. He used to hit towering sixes in almost every game, making people wonder about his fitness regime and diet.

Watch the viral video:

Currently, he is playing in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, making him one of the oldest players ever. Even at the age of 43, Dhoni's performance behind the stumps has garnered much attention as he pulled off many sensational stumpings. However, his team, CSK, is struggling in IPL 2025 as they are at the bottom in the Points Table with just two wins in eight games.

CSK will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home ground of Chepauk on Friday, April 25, in the Match No. 43 of the Indian Premier League 2025.