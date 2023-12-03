MS Dhoni feeds and pampers his horse ‘Chetak’ and pony at Ranchi farmhouse, video goes viral

The 42-year-old individual possesses a remarkable array of animals, starting with a magnificent black stallion named Chetak, who happens to be a Shetland Pony.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is undeniably one of the finest cricketers ever produced by the country, leaving an indelible mark across various formats during his illustrious 15-year career. However, beyond his cricketing prowess, Dhoni harbors a deep affection for animals, as evidenced by a heartwarming video that recently went viral. In the video, the veteran cricketer can be seen tenderly petting his beloved horse and pony at his picturesque farmhouse in Ranchi.

Sporting a vibrant pink T-shirt, Dhoni appeared to be relishing a well-deserved vacation, far away from the relentless glare of the cricketing world. It is worth mentioning that the former wicketkeeper-batsman already boasts a menagerie of pets, further highlighting his genuine love for animals.

The 42-year-old individual possesses a remarkable array of animals, starting with a magnificent black stallion named Chetak, who happens to be a Shetland Pony. Additionally, their collection includes a variety of dogs, such as a Belgian Malinois, White Huskies, and a Dutch Shepherd.

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2023 Indian Premier League, where he captained his team to their fifth championship. The 42-year-old cricketer lifted his fifth IPL trophy, matching the record set by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. Dhoni has been retained by his team, the Chennai Super Kings, in the recently concluded retention window for the IPL 2024.

The IPL 2024 is anticipated to begin in either the second or third week of March.

