Mahendra Singh Dhoni has added another jewel to his feather as the former Indian skipper has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2025. Several other players, including legendary Australian batter Matthew Hayden, also got inducted for the 2025 award. Check the full list below.

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful Indian skippers, has added another feather to his hat as he has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2025. The 2025 Hall of Fame inductees were announced at a ceremony in London on Monday, June 9. With this feat, Dhoni has become the 11th Indian player to join the elite list. Dhoni's legacy as one of cricket's greatest finishers, captains, and wicketkeepers has been honoured with this induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Dhoni says that he 'cherish' this honour forever

The former Indian skipper, after being inducted into the Hall of Fame, said, ''It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever.''

A look at Dhoni's illustrious career

MSD has played 350 ODIs, where he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. These figures include 10 centuries and 73 fifties, with the best score of an unbeaten 183. In Tests, Dhoni has scored 4,876 runs in 90 matches at an average of 38.09. In this format, he smashed 6 centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224.

Under his leadership, Team India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 50-over World Cup, and in Tests, Dhoni took the Men in Blue to the number one rankings in rankings, making him India's most successful captain across all eras.

Other 6 Hall of Famers of 2025

Matthew Hayden - Australia

Hashim Amla - South Africa

Graeme Smith - South Africa

Daniel Vettori - New Zealand

Sana Mir - Pakistan

Sarah Taylor - England