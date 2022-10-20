Search icon
MS Dhoni fan sketches his portrait after undergoing heart transplant, CSK skipper reacts

A fan of MS Dhoni recently underwent heart transplant surgery in Chennai, and after her recovery, the woman made a sketch of Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Credits: Chennai Super Kings (Twitter)

MS Dhoni's fandom knows no boundaries. Such has been his impact on not just the sport of cricket, but on the lives of his fans, that he is truly an inspirational figure some many of them. A fan of Dhoni recently made his sketch, after undergoing heart transplant surgery. 

The woman underwent her surgery in Chennai, and subsequently made a sketch of Dhoni, with the sketch being presented to Dhoni later. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter and shared the news with Dhoni's fans. 

The 41-year-old himself reacted to the woman's kind gesture, and hailed the gesture of organ donation as a noble act. 

"Organ Donation is a very noble act, and it can save lives. Though it is very unfortunate to lose a loved one, donating their organs can help save nearly eight lives, thus giving a second life for many. I extend my gratitude to the donor family who agreed for this noble act,” said Dhoni. 

"I extend my gratitude to the donor family who agreed for this noble act. I feel honoured to launch the heart and lung transplant unit of Kauvery hospital and I commend the efforts of the team for saving lives of many who otherwise would not have survived," added the CSK skipper.

"It is also very heart-touching to receive the portrait sketch from someone who is now living her second life, and this has been made possible by the successful heart transplant performed by team of doctors," Dhoni stated further. 

