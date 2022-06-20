'MS Dhoni's entire career got over in between but he is still going on', Akash Chopra lauds Dinesh Karthik

Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik

Aakash Chopra has lauded Dinesh Karthik for still delivering the goods on the international stage, while the likes of MS Dhoni, who made his debut after Team India's new-found finisher, have bid adieu to the highest level. In the five-match series, DK performed well with a 21-ball 30 not out and 55 in the second and fourth match respectively to strengthen his case to feature in Rohit Sharma-led India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad.

Welcoming Karthik's remarkable return to the Indian camp ahead of the T20 World Cup, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra picked the senior wicketkeeper as one of the star performers of the host nation in the recently concluded series.

"At No. 3, I have kept Karthik. Batting is very difficult at the number he bats. The way he has played, he has been brilliant. It has been a very long career (debuting in 2004), Dhoni's entire international career got over in between but DK is still there," Chopra said.

The former Indian batter pointed out that Karthik is shining in the most difficult role in the game of cricket. Chopra explained: "The hunger is coming to the fore, the game plan, just the clarity about how he is going to play. He plays slightly in an unorthodox fashion but that is what is required to be done in the death overs. A specialist death batter is a very difficult role, there is no other role more difficult than this in the world."

Aakash Chopra added that Karthik's performances are putting pressure on Rishabh Pant. The stand-in skipper was found slightly wanting with the bat during the South Africa series and will have to dish out more consistent performances to assure himself of a spot in India's World Cup squad.