Dhoni enjoys chai with his pet macaw 'Honey', wife Sakshi shares pics

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is back home after a span of more than two months in the Gulf playing in the IPL and then mentoring at the T20 World Cup. After a long while away from home, first glimpses have surfaced of Dhoni relaxing at home on his return.

After grinding it out in the IPL to pick up his fourth title with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni’s stay ended on an unfortunate note with India’s earlier exit from the T20 World Cup. Now back home, Captain Cool has been taking a break along with his near and dear ones.

MSD’s wife Sakshi Dhoni is quite active on social media and fans can be grateful to her for dropping pictures of the cricket legend from his time off the ground and off camera. She regularly shared photographs of Dhoni that are a treat for the eyes of his fans. Sakshi dropped a couple of such pics today on Wednesday, November 17, where Captain Cool can be seen sipping tea with his ‘Honey’, which is a bird called macaw, which is a new world parrot. These birds are colourful and with long tails.

Captioning the pics, Sakshi wrote, ‘“Mahi” and his “Honey”!’ #chaidates.

Dhoni is known for his love for animals. Dhoni has several pets including four dogs – Sam, Lilly, Zoya and Gabbar.