MS Dhoni engages in war of words with Ravindra Jadeja post CSK'S win over Delhi Capitals, video goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is renowned for his composed demeanor on the field, regardless of the situation. This has earned him the moniker of Captain Cool. However, during CSK's last league match of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (May 20), Dhoni lost his cool with Ravindra Jadeja.

While the Chennai players were celebrating their victory and qualification for the playoffs, Dhoni was seen having an animated conversation with Jadeja. The all-rounder's facial expression was quite telling as he patiently listened to the CSK captain. Dhoni then put his arms around Jadeja as they walked towards the dugout, but later stopped and removed his hands.

Throughout the entire episode, the wicketkeeper-batter appeared to be furious with Jadeja, who responded with something at the end. It remains unclear what caused Dhoni to lose his cool, but it is evident that the usually calm captain was agitated.

This incident has sparked speculation among fans and analysts about the possible reasons behind Dhoni's outburst. Some have suggested that it could be related to Jadeja's performance in the match, while others believe it could be due to a disagreement between the two players.

In a resounding victory, the Chennai Super Kings secured their spot in the playoffs with a commanding 77-run win over the Delhi Capitals. Opting to bat first, CSK put up an impressive total of 223/3 on the scoreboard, thanks to the outstanding performances of Devon Conway (87 off 52) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (79 off 50), who both scored half-centuries.

In response, the Capitals struggled to keep up with the pace and could only manage 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper David Warner fought valiantly with the bat, scoring 86 off 58 balls with 7 fours and 5 sixes, but it was not enough to turn the tide in their favor.

The CSK bowlers were in top form, with Deepak Chahar (3-22), Matheesha Pathirana (2-22), and Maheesh Theekshana (2-23) delivering standout performances with the ball.

