MS Dhoni ends speculation regarding his live as he launches Oreo biscuits, netizens react with hilarious memes

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni teased a very big announcement on Sunday. The fans were waiting with bated breath as Thala Dhoni could announce his retirement. But fans can now be relieved as it was just a marketing gimmick. It was the launch of new Oreo campaign BringBack2011.

This former captain of Team India had posted on his social media page on Saturday that he would come live on 25 September. After this, the fans guessed the retirement of the 41-year-old veteran from all forms of cricket. However, 41-year-old Dhoni launched Oreo Biscuit. He gave information about the same through a video

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. However, even after this, he continued to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

after this announcement, his fans had a sigh of relief and it soon became a meme fest on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

Oreo launched in 2011 - India won the World Cup.



Oreo launched again in India by MS Dhoni in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wXIMWusNcw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2022

Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. He led India to three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni, who made his India in 2004, represented the nation in 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 90 Tests and scored 17,266 runs across all formats.