Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

MS Dhoni ends speculation regarding his live as he launches Oreo biscuits, netizens react with hilarious memes

MS Dhoni's fans were relieved as he did not retire in the much anticipated live event rather it was the launch of new Oreo campaign BringBack2011.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

MS Dhoni ends speculation regarding his live as he launches Oreo biscuits, netizens react with hilarious memes
MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni teased a very big announcement on Sunday. The fans were waiting with bated breath as Thala Dhoni could announce his retirement. But fans can now be relieved as it was just a marketing gimmick. It was the launch of new Oreo campaign BringBack2011.

READ: 'Should'nt be difficult for...': Alex Hales gives a befitting reply to Sam Billings' tweet on Deepti Sharma's run-out

This former captain of Team India had posted on his social media page on Saturday that he would come live on 25 September. After this, the fans guessed the retirement of the 41-year-old veteran from all forms of cricket. However, 41-year-old Dhoni launched Oreo Biscuit. He gave information about the same through a video

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. However, even after this, he continued to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

after this announcement, his fans had a sigh of relief and it soon became a meme fest on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets.

Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. He led India to three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni, who made his India in 2004, represented the nation in 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 90 Tests and scored 17,266 runs across all formats.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC APO Prelim 2022 result DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.