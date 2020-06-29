MS Dhoni driving tractor, doing organic farming to get over lockdown blues - Watch video

The coronavirus outbreak brought many sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

'Mahi' since then has been spending time at his Ranchi home with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi.

In a latest video, which has gone viral all over the internet, Dhoni was seen driving a tractor and ploughing the field in his farmhouse. As seen in previous videos, it seems like the former Indian skipper has been learning how to do organic farming during this lockdown period.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.