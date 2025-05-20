During the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) game at Arun Jaitley Stadium, cricket fans were stunned to see MS Dhoni's doppelganger watching the game wearing CSK's jersey.

MS Dhoni has a huge fan following not only in India but across the globe. Every time his team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), play any game in IPL, even if not at the home venue, the stadium is always seen completely in 'Yellove'. But this time, it was more than being a fan; a look-alike of MS Dhoni was spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium watching the CSK game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a general public stand. The guy was also wearing the CSK's yellow jersey, and people present around him were exhilarated enough that they were seen clicking selfies with him.

Soon after, the doppelganger was spotted by a cameraman on the ground, netizens were quick enough to share a glimpse of the guy on social media, expressing their views on the same. Check out some of the reactions on X.

Talking about the CSK vs RR match, the Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to field first against the five-time champions. Batting first, CSK struggled throughout the innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In 20 overs, Chennai Super Kings posted 187/8 on board. This is CSK's second last game of IPL 2025, and currently they are standing at the bottom in the Points Table.