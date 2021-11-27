IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni does not want to be CSK's first retention and the reason will surprise you

With the day to finalise the retention of four players per franchise for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition is getting closer, the skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni, has asked his side to not make him their first choice for retention.

The man who won the fourth title for his franchise this year stated that he would not like CSK making him the first player they want to retain and the reason behind this will surprise all.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSK has decided to retain their talismanic captain for the next three seasons for the IPL and apart from Dhoni, they are also looking to keep all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, wicketkeeper-batsman does not want to be CSK's top retention and the reason is to do with the amount of money the franchise will have to spend to retain the first choice player by all eight teams.

As per the BCCI rules, if CSK is retaining a total of 4 players, their top pick will earn a whopping Rs 16 crores, while the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 picks will earn INR 12cr, 8cr and 6cr respectively.

According to this rule, if CSK retains Dhoni first, they will have to spend Rs 16 crore for the Ranchi lad. However, Dhoni, for this very reason, does not want the CSK management to prefer him but instead spend the amount on another cricketer who is worthy of being their top-earning player.

Earlier in November, CSK boss N Srinivasan had revealed that Dhoni did not want to be CSK’s first retention. Speaking to Editorji, Srinivasan said, "MS Dhoni is a fair person, he wants retention policy to come out as he doesn't want CSK to lose lots money while retaining him - that is why he gives different reply to everyone."

As for the upcoming mega auction, the salary purse for each franchise will be Rs 90 crore - a RS 5 crore increase from the previous purse of Rs 85 crore. If a team retains four players, then it will shell out Rs 42 crore already.

Salary division:

If a franchise opts to retain four players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore.

If a franchise opts to retain three players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain two players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain only one player:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

The franchises have to submit their list of retained players by November 30. There will be a mega auction after that with two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - joining the league from the 2022 season.