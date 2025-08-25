'MS Dhoni didn't practice wicketkeeping after...': Ex-India coach makes shocking revelations

UPS to NPS: Centre shares BIG update for central govt employees; check details HERE
CRICKET
A former India coach made shocking revelations about MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping, saying that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s star stopped practicing wicketkeeping after...
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as MSD of MS Dhoni, is one of the most successful captains of all time. Not only captaincy, MS is also known for his magnificent wicketkeeping skills. He even holds the world record for most stumpings in international cricket. Now, a former Indian coach has come forward and made shocking revelations about Dhoni's wicketkeeping. He said that Dhoni didn't even practice his wicketkeeping skills after 8 or 9 years in international cricket. Yes, you read it right! Team India's fielding coach R Sridhar also said that Dhoni's technique of wicketkeeping is unorthodox but every effective.
While speaking to Cricketdotcom, Sridhar said, ''MS Dhoni did not practice wicketkeeping after playing eight or nine years of international cricket. While he was growing up, and while he was yet to make a mark in international cricket, let’s say before 2007, before 2005, he worked a lot on his wicketkeeping skills. He had a very good technique; he had a technique of his own. I wouldn’t call it unorthodox but very effective.''
''He had practiced a lot, and he self-admittedly said that once he started playing three formats for India, the workload was so much that there was no need for him to practice more because his fingers were taking a beating, collecting those deliveries behind the stumps and throws, and everything else. That is when he very smartly decreased the workload as a wicketkeeper. Instead, he did some small reaction drills, which kept him sharp and his gloves lightning fast,'' he added.
Praising Dhoni, Sridhar further said, ''Right up there. I would say he’s one of the best wicketkeepers I have personally spent time with and worked with. Very coachable, knows what he wants to work on. Great pair of gloves. Terrific person to have in the team. Great team man and all that apart, the commitment he brought as a wicketkeeper to the team.''
For those unversed, Dhoni has nearly 1,300 dismissals to his name in 959 professional games as a wicketkeeper. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star announced his retirement from international cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup, where India lost to New Zealand in Manchester in the semi-finals.