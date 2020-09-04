MS Dhoni, CSK in high spirits ahead of IPL 2020 practice

After a delay of a week, Chennai Super Kings will finally be hitting the ground for their first practice session in IPL 2020. With the development of 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings testing positive for the coronavirus, Chennai Super Kings’ preparations were thrown into disarray. However, MS Dhoni’s team underwent a second round of tests and they turned out to be negative. Following the report, Chennai Super Kings were given the go-ahead for first practice session on Friday. Dhoni’s side will be the last team to begin practice.

Just before the practice session, Chennai Super Kings players Shane Watson and MS Dhoni were seen having breakfast in the hotel and both were in a jovial mood. Both Dhoni and Watson are seen smiling, with Chennai Super Kings’ official Twitter handle captioning it, “Watto Thala Dharisanam”, meaning “Watson finally got to meet god.”

Chennai Super Kings to start practice

With Chennai Super Kings set to start practice, it is expected that the IPL 2020 schedule will finally be announced on Friday. The reason for the entire delay was reportedly the 13 cases of the coronavirus in the Chennai Super Kings team as well as the issue of commuting between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Since both cities have different sets of quarantine rules, the staging of inter-state matches was proving to be an issue. However, that has been cleared and now the BCCI is awaiting the coronavirus report of the Chennai Super Kings side.

However, there could be some more bad news on the way for Chennai Super Kings. Harbhajan Singh has not yet joined the squad and there are reports that he may miss the entire IPL 2020. An unnamed Chennai Super Kings official said that Harbhajan has not yet communicated his decision and it is expected to arrive either by Friday or Saturday. It has been reported that Chennai Super Kings are preparing for back-up in the absence of Harbhajan Singh.

Four umpires from the ICC’s Elite Panel are set to officiate in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting in the UAE from September 19.

Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Richard Ellingworth (England), Paul Reifel (Australia) and Nitin Menon (India) are the ones from the ICC’s Elite Panel and the rest will be those in BCCI’s own panel. "There are four from ICC’s Elite Panel who have been selected to officiate in the tournament. The rest are Indian umpires. We are looking to bring in the umpires in the UAE around September 10," the sources said.