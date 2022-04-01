Headlines

Cricket

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni criticized for 'running the show' vs LSG by former Team India stars - Details inside

After Chennai Super Kings succumbed to their second loss of IPL 2022 season, former Indian cricketers questioned the strategy of MS Dhoni and others.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 02, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

MS Dhoni dropped a big bombshell just two days before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were scheduled to open their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The legendary wicket-keeper batsman relinquished CSK's captaincy, and the franchise announced that Ravindra Jadeja would be instilled in his place. 

After two games played in IPL 2022, CSK are still searching for their first win of the season, succumbing to defeats against the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and most recently Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). 

The demoralizing defeats have seen MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja come under the scanner, as former Indian cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Parthiv Patel felt that it was Dhoni who was calling the shot against LSG on Thursday, instead of Jadeja. 

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja highlighted how he felt it was MS Dhoni who ran the show against LSG, and not the newly crowned skipper Ravindra Jadeja. 

"It is wrong, there is no doubt about that. See, there is no bigger fan of Dhoni than I am, and that's because of his temperament. If this was the last match of the group where there was a do-or-die situation in terms of qualification, then I could've probably understood that you would want to take over the reins because it is an important phase. But if it happens only in the second match of the season.." stated Jadeja on Cricbuzz Live.  

He continued, "See, I'm not saying this because it's Ravindra Jadeja. But even as a cricket fan, it looked a little odd. He (Jadeja) was standing right there and you continued to run the whole game. See, Dhoni is a very big player and I don't like saying it out loud. But I didn't like what I saw today." 

"There hasn't been a captain like Dhoni nor there will be. But it was his decision to step down as CSK captain and today, instead of pushing him (Jadeja) forward, you have actually dragged him back. His confidence is dented. He wasn't in the game at all," he added. 

Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel also agreed with Ajay Jadeja and urged Dhoni to allow Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team, and learn from his own mistakes. 

"If you have to develop someone you have to leave them. He will only become a captain if he is allowed to lead. He will learn only when he makes mistakes," said Patel. 

Meanwhile, CSK scored a big total of 210 runs against LSG on Thursday, but failed to defend it, and will next be seen in action against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3. 

