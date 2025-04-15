Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni scripted history after he stumped out Ayush Badoni in the first innings of CSK's clash against Lucknow Super Giants.

Dhoni became the first player to reach 200 dismissals in the tournament's history, significantly ahead of Dinesh Karthik, who is his closest competitor with 182 dismissals. The record was achieved through his stumping of Ayush Badoni off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Rishabh Pant, who made his debut in 2016, is also on the list. After nearly a decade with the Delhi Capitals, where he became captain, the wicketkeeper-batter has joined the Lucknow Super Giants and appears to have regained his form as a captain.

MS Dhoni is currently leading the Chennai Super Kings for the remainder of the season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an elbow injury. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK won their second match against LSG in IPL 2025.

Dhoni further added to his impressive performance by taking a catch off Matheesha Pathirana's bowling to dismiss Rishabh Pant, who scored a notable 63 runs off 49 balls.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni also won 'Player of The Match' award after 6 years. However, captain cool wondered why he was being crowned with the award when his ace in the hole, Noor, gave away just 13 runs in his four-over spell at a mere economy of 3.20 when the rest of the bowlers across both teams handsomely gave away runs.

"Even today, I was like - 'Why are they giving me the award?' Noor bowled really well," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.