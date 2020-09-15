MS Dhoni & Co show-off their dance moves in CSK's latest jersey video for IPL 2020 - WATCH

Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday (September 15) posted a video of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja and Co. showing off their dance moves in the franchise's new jersey for IPL 2020.

In the above-mentioned video, which has gone viral, CSK stars can be seen grooving to the franchise's official anthem.

CSK took to Twitter and wrote: "The most wanted piece of #yellove is back in stock just in the nick of time!"

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

With the IPL 2020 season kick-off, CSK received a major boost last week as pacer Deepak Chahar started training with the rest of the team. The Chennai-franchise will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

CSK was also the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field two weeks ago after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening day fixture of the IPL 2020.