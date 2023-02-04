‘Dhoni came and told Virat Kohli to back off’: Ex-bowler makes stunning claim

File photo

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is known for his fiery temper on the cricket field and he has been involved in several on-field altercations. One such incident happened in 2015 during the World Cup match against Pakistan.

The incident involved Kohli and Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Khan. In the match, Kohli had hit a superb ton and after scoring the century Kohli went to Khan and told him not to speak much. Kohli made the comment after Khan sledged him while he was batting.

Khan, however, replied to Kohli and said that he is not a new player and is much senior than him. At that ime, India captain MS Dhoni also asked Kohli not to speak to his ‘senior’ in this manner, Sohail revealed in a podcast.

“Virat came. He said to me ‘Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You’ve just arrived and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action. I said ‘Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha‘ (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). That’s how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet,” Sohail said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

“That’s how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet. Then MS Dhoni also came and told Kohli to back off. He’s an old bloke, you don’t know him,” he added.