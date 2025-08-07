Twitter
CRICKET

'Good singer, dancer and...': MS Dhoni shares heartwarming take on ex-India captain Virat Kohli’s off-field persona

Dhoni’s remarks gave fans a glimpse into Kohli’s lesser-known off-field persona, showing that their bond extends beyond cricket, built on respect, admiration, and a lot of shared memories.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

'Good singer, dancer and...': MS Dhoni shares heartwarming take on ex-India captain Virat Kohli’s off-field persona
Virat Kohli consistently captivates audiences with his vibrant energy on the field, illuminating every match. At 36, the former Indian captain remains as dynamic and charming as ever, showcasing impressive performances, signaling victory with his thumbs-up, and exuding unmatched charisma during games. Recently, Kohli received high praise for his off-field persona from the legendary MS Dhoni. In a widely circulated clip on social media, the two-time World Cup-winning captain was asked to describe Kohli in one word, and Dhoni offered significant accolades.

“Good singer, dancer, and he does wonderful mimicry as well,” said Dhoni, beaming. When the interviewer opined calling Kohli the “ultimate entertainment package,” the Chennai Super Kings legend agreed and said, “He is in the mood, then he is very, very entertaining!”

Kohli and Dhoni share a deep-rooted friendship that extends well beyond the cricket field. It was Dhoni who introduced Kohli to international cricket back in 2008, and over the years, their relationship has only strengthened, built on mutual respect and camaraderie.

Kohli is currently enjoying a break in the United Kingdom with his family after stepping away from T20Is and Test cricket. On the other hand, Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but continues to entertain fans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier in the IPL, Dhoni transferred the captaincy of CSK to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. However, the seasoned player was reintroduced to the game in IPL 2025 when Gaikwad was sidelined due to a hand injury, indicating that his involvement in the sport is far from over.

During the same event, Dhoni was questioned about his future with CSK, given his age. The former captain, who has led the team to five IPL victories, stated that he has no plans to leave CSK.

“Me and CSK, we are together. You know, even for the next 15-20 years. I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,” said Dhoni amid huge cheers from the crowd. “It's not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,” he added.

