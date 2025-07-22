MS Dhoni calls out on lack of physical activity among Indians, raises concern for fitness levels of youngsters: 'Even my daughter...'

The 44-year-old managed the roles of captain and wicketkeeper for much of his career and is recognised for his sharp cricketing intellect. T

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has expressed worries about the fitness levels of the current generation of Indians, indicating a decline in their daily physical activity. Dhoni, who still plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, also mentioned that his daughter is not very involved in physical activities.

The 44-year-old managed the roles of captain and wicketkeeper for much of his career and is recognised for his sharp cricketing intellect. The veteran cricketer is also known for his quick running between the wickets and his ability to bring out the best in his players.

What MS Dhoni said on fitness?

Speaking at an event, Dhoni said, "Nowadays that age is coming down. In the sense that the amount of physical activity is coming down. The average fitness level of us as Indians that has gone down. Even my daughter, I feel she doesn't do a lot of physical activities, in the sense she is not too much into sports. So, we have to plan things which are physically active. So, that's how it has been. A lot of people don't play sport."

What MS Dhoni said on his IPL retirement?

After CSK's final match, Dhoni stated he has 4-5 months to make a decision, noting that cricketers shouldn't retire solely based on their performances. The veteran cricketer will take his time to decide his IPL future, as he mentioned in the post-game presentation.

During the presentation he said, "I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. Every year it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best, this is top level cricket. It's professional cricket. It's not always performance you can count. If cricketers start retiring because of their performances, some of them will retire at the age of 22.

What is important to see is how much hunger you have and how fit you are. How much you can contribute for the team. Whether the team needs you or doesn’t, so I have enough time," the CSK legend said.