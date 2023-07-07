Search icon
'Bhabhi, bas mujhe Rs 30 lakh...': Unheard MS Dhoni story revealed by former teammate

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is loved by the fans for his persona on and off the field. Dhoni is not just a brilliant sportsperson but is known to be a gem of a person too. In a recent interview, former India teammate Wasim Jaffer revealed a story that exemplifies how humble he is.

Jaffer revealed a story from the early days of Dhoni in the Indian cricket side. He was still not an established player and his struggles were not yet over. Dhoni had given up his Railways job and was focusing on becoming a successful cricketer.

During those times, Jaffer and his wife, Dinesh Karthik and his wife, used to sit with Dhoni in the back rows. Dhoni used to talk a lot to Jaffer’s wife as they were often seated nearby and used to reveal his humble ambitions and expectations from cricket. He loved his hometown Ranchi and all Dhoni wanted to earn was Rs 30 lakh, a tiny sum compared to the wealth he created for himself.

"I remember he said that to my wife: 'Bhabhi, mujhe Rs 30 lakh banane hain. Agar maine Rs 30 lakh bana liye, toh I know I can leave very peacefully,” Jaffer told exclusively to SportsKeeda.

Jaffer also revealed that Dhoni used to say that “‘Kuchh bhi ho jae, main Ranchi nahi chhodunga. (Come what may, I won’t leave Ranchi)”. Jaffer appreciated the grounded nature of Dhoni, who had "small aims and small goals".

