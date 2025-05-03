CRICKET
After being knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, skipper MS Dhoni has taken a big step for his team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Know the full story below.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), became the first team to get eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs race. After being knocked out of the tournament, MS Dhoni took a big step for the team. Players like Urvil Patel, who is known for his record-breaking T20 century, along with Aman Khan and Salman Nizar will be participating in mid-season IPL 2025 trials. The former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer reported having inside information regarding Urvil Patel’s involvement in Chennai Super Kings’ mid-season trials.
''I’ve heard, I’ve got back room news that CSK have called Urvil Patel, the guy who got a couple of hundreds in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I’m surprised that he was not picked by any franchise,'' ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting Wasim Jaffer.
''I was surprised. Even Ayush Mhatre was picked ahead of him. He’s been asked to trial there, so I don’t know what’s cooking there,'' Jaffer added.
He is a wicket-keeper batsman from Gujarat, who impressed CSK scouts during recent trials with his stellar batting performance. Urvil Patel set a new record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Tripura. Throughout the tournament, he scored 315 runs across six matches, with a remarkable strike rate of 229.92.
Chennai Super Kings will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. On May 7, the Yellow Army will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Eden Gardens. Later, CSK will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 12 and May 18, respectively.
