MS Dhoni among 5 Indian cricketers honoured with Marylebone Cricket Club life membership

MS Dhoni (File Photo)

The prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), headquartered in London, has recently granted life membership to several esteemed cricketers. Among the honorees are former Indian captain MS Dhoni, as well as his 2011 World Cup-winning teammates Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. Additionally, the revered club has included former India Women captains Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami on the exclusive list of distinguished cricketers.

Dhoni has led his country to triumph in both the 2007 ICC T20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup. Yuvraj Singh emerged as the Player of the Series in the 2011 World Cup. The all-rounder was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup. Raina has amassed an impressive 5,500 ODI runs throughout his career. Jhulan Goswami, the top wicket-taker in women's ODI, played her final match at Lord's against England. Meanwhile, Mithali Raj reigns supreme atop the list of most run scorers, having amassed an astounding 7,805 runs across 211 innings. Jhulan is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, picking up 255 wickets in 204 matches.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer. The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club. We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honor for their monumental contributions off the pitch," Guy Lavender, MCC's Chief Executive and Secretary, said in a statement.

Apart from India, five players from England have been bestowed with MCC life membership. Additionally, players from countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies have also joined this elite list.

Notably, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were last seen at the recently concluded WPL 2023, while MS Dhoni is currently leading his yellow squad in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

